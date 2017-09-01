Felon Turned Model Mekhi Lucky Lands Fashion Gigs

Remember Jeremy Meeks, the "hot felon" turned fashion model that took the internet by storm?

Well it looks like he's got some competition!

Thanks to B. Scott for tipping us off to felon turned model Mekhi Lucky, who is setting the internet ablaze with his dreamy eyes, and fit physique.

Check out some of his photos:

A post shared by Demanti (@demantistclaire) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

A post shared by Ahmad Barber (@ahmadbarber) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

