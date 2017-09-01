Felon Turned Model Mekhi Lucky Lands Fashion Gigs
Remember Jeremy Meeks, the "hot felon" turned fashion model that took the internet by storm?
Well it looks like he's got some competition!
Thanks to B. Scott for tipping us off to felon turned model Mekhi Lucky, who is setting the internet ablaze with his dreamy eyes, and fit physique.
Check out some of his photos:
More from Essence:
Earlier this year, Mekhi Alante Lucky's (yes, his legal last name is Lucky) mugshot went viral, and like Meeks, the internet admitted to having quite a crush on his unintentionally sexy mugshot.
The 20-year-old has a distinctive look that's more than meets the eye. Lucky was born with a rare genetic feature called heterochromia which means he has two different eye colors--one brown and the other, blue.
The North Carolina native was arrested in 2016 for speeding and driving a stolen vehicle. His rap sheet also includes charges of alleged assault on a woman, alleged breaking and entering and resisting an officer and two misdemeanor violations of his parole.
Add new comment