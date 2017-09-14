Fergie And Josh Duhamel Announce Their Separation

Photos: Instagram

After eight years of marriage, Josh Duhamel and Fergie have announced that they are separating.

Today, they issued the following statement:

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Fergie is in the midst of a career renaissance with the recent release of her sophomore solo album, Double Dutchess.

Duhamel, on the other hand, recently starred in Transformers: The Last Knight.

The couple have a four-year-old son, named Axl.

H/T: Perez Hilton