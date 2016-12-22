Festive Holiday Looks From 'The Underwear Expert'

Don we now our gay apparel!

The holidays are upon us, and 'tis the season to sift through our closets to assemble fun and festive holiday party attire.

And since you never know who you might meet under the mistletoe, The Underwear Expert offers this helpful video for those of you who like to coordinate your skivvies with your Christmas sweaters.

Don't forget to wrap your package in something nice! (It's all about presentation.)