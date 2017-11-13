Fifteenth Man to Accuse Kevin Spacey of Sexual Assault Comes Forward

In under a month, fifteen different men have come forward with their claims that Kevin Spacey at one point and time sexually assaulted them. This started in late October with Anthony Rapp detailing to Buzzfeed that Kevin made unwanted sexual advances on him when he was only 14 years old, and now we are at out fifteenth man and their alleged story against the House of Cards actor.

This time, its marketing consultant Andy Holtzman, who spoke to USA Today about his own claims of an incident that happened between him and Kevin back in 1981. This is the second time in less than a week that a story like this has come to life from that same year, as George Takei was accused of sexually assaulting a then model by the name of Scott R. Brunton that same year.

He claims the incident happened when he was 27 and working at the New York Shakespeare Festival’s Public Theater. At the time, Andy was gay and out, and Kevin was working on a play Henry IV Part 1.

Andy claims that when he was in his office, Kevin came in and sat down on his desk. That is when the alleged incident happened. “Within minutes, wordlessly, he was up and all over me. The aggression was certainly more than a grope. When I was finally able to push him off and scream (at him), he theatrically stepped back, incredibly angry, grabbed his coat and bag, stormed out and slammed the door.”

He says that he was shocked that Kevin got so angry. "It was the look on his face that was really shocking and then scary,” he said. “The anger was undeserved. If you ask for something and get a no, then I can understand the anger, but you ask for nothing and then try to take everything? Where is that anger coming from?”

He avoided Kevin from then on, and the 64 year old wound up having a great career in marketing and is now a freelance marketing consultant. But, he never forgets what happened, as he discusses talking about it with friends every time Kevin would get an accolade.

So why talk about it now and not then? "People ask (critically), why so many decades later are people coming forward — even I asked that," Holtzman says. "I understand it so much clearer now. If it happens to you, it really changes the perspective. I feel a lot better now. I felt so alone at the time. Part of me feels vindicated now, to know there are a lot of us."

