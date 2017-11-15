A Fifth Season of 'Transparent' Without Jeffrey Tambor Could Happen

Jeffrey Tambor may need to look into a different acting job in the future. There is a strong possibility that the fifth season of the HULU series Transparent won't feature him as there are now reports that the show is considering moving on without him in light of his sexual assault allegations from a former assistant, per Deadline.

It's a big choice to make for the show, considering Jeffrey's character Maura Pfefferman is the title character and one that the series revolves around. His former assistant who has made these claims, Van Barnes, happens to be transgender in real life.

In a private Facebook post, Van made accusations claiming inappropriate behavior on Tambor's part allegedly while she worked with him. He denies these charges.

“I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with,” Tambor said. “I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Jeffrey has won two awards for his role as Maura in 2015 and 2016.

Do you think the show could do a fifth season without the character of Maura?