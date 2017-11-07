Final Poll Forecasts Massive Win For Australia's Same-Sex Marriage Vote
Nearly 13 million Australians voted in the same-sex marriage postal survey, and according to a final poll, the majority of them voted "yes."
The Essential Poll, conducted by the Guardian predicts a massive win for the "yes" vote in Australia's same-sex marriage postal survey.
The poll, which closed on Tuesday, found that 64% of people who voted said they voted in favor of marriage equality. That's 4% more than a survey found, two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, 31% of people indicated that they voted "no," and an additional 5% declined to answer.
The report goes on to state that a win for the yes vote could lead to a bill legalizing same-sex marriage before the end of the year.
In the lead up to the same-sex marriage postal vote, a number of Australian celebrities including Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam, have stepped forward to urge the public to support the "yes" vote.
