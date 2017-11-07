Final Poll Forecasts Massive Win For Australia's Same-Sex Marriage Vote

Nearly 13 million Australians voted in the same-sex marriage postal survey, and according to a final poll, the majority of them voted "yes."

The Essential Poll, conducted by the Guardian predicts a massive win for the "yes" vote in Australia's same-sex marriage postal survey.

The poll, which closed on Tuesday, found that 64% of people who voted said they voted in favor of marriage equality. That's 4% more than a survey found, two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, 31% of people indicated that they voted "no," and an additional 5% declined to answer.

The report goes on to state that a win for the yes vote could lead to a bill legalizing same-sex marriage before the end of the year.

In the lead up to the same-sex marriage postal vote, a number of Australian celebrities including Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam, have stepped forward to urge the public to support the "yes" vote.

We believe all Australians deserve to be treated equally under the law That's why Deb & I are voting YES #equality and #love! @Deborra_lee pic.twitter.com/px4sCYffnD — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 26, 2017

Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving aussies. Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone! Vote now for marriage equality #equality A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:59am PDT