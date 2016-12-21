'Finding Prince Charming' Star Chad Reacts To Robert Sepulveda Jr's Sex Work Calendar "Rented"

We guess we know one Finding Prince Charming contestant that won't be purchasing Robert Sepulveda Jr.'s "Rented" calendar, in which Sepulveda tackles and reframes his sex worker past.

Former Charming suitor Chad Spodick has already made his thoughts on the calendar/photo essay pretty clear based on these social media posts.

https://t.co/oWPrPerfTn So yucky! Honey, your 15 minutes are up. Please go fade back into obscurity. Such a joke. #findingprincecharming — Chad Aaron S (@AbsolutelyChad) December 21, 2016

This, of course, comes after Chad posted his thoughts on Sepulveda on Instagram back in November.

No love lost between these two...

(H/T: The Gaily Grind)