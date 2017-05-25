'Fire Island' Star Patrick McDonald Performs Original Song, "Learn To Let You Go"

Fire Island star Patrick McDonald debuts his original song "Learn To Let You Go" on Thursday night's episode of the reality series and we've got a sneak peek courtesy of Billboard!

Watch!

He tells Billboard:

The song I perform on the show is called "Learn to Let You Go." I wrote it right after I went through an emotionally draining breakup a few years ago. Since I was little, writing has always been a therapeutic way for me to process and express what I'm going through at the time. I was writing in my journal one day and the song just kind of poured out of me in a way that's hard for me to explain. It was pretty powerful and I wrote it in an hour.

"Learn To Let You Go" will be on iTunes next week and you can listen to it on YouTube here!