First Ever Same-Sex Marriage In Punjab Defies India Law That States Homosexuality Is A Criminal Offense

Progress can be slow. Other times it takes a huge leap forward. Is this one of those leaps?

In India under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code homosexuality is considered a criminal offense, along with sexual activities "against the order of nature." Manjit Sandhu, who works as a warden for the state government made a profound statement against this Code when she married her 27-year-old partner at a temple in Pucca Bagh, Jalandhar.

The wedding spread throughout India quickly. Fueling the advancement of the story was the falsehood that one of the brides was a Sub-Inspector from Punjab. Sandhu was unhappy that her wedding became such a publicized affair and condemned the media for spreading the false information of her position.

Manjit, dressed in an off-white sherwani and a red turban arrived with her bride on a horse-drawn chariot.

As per Supreme Court order, same-sex marriage is a criminal act. The marriage is being considered a symbolic act in support of LBGT community’s protest against apex court ruling of Section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalizes sexual activities “against the order of nature”, including homosexual sexual activities.

h/t: dnaindia.com, hindustantimes.com

Photos from dnaindia