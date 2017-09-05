FIRST LOOK: Rami Malek Is Stunning As Freddy Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" Film

via Entertainment Weekly

The first look at Rami Malek as late gay icon Freddy Mercury is a jaw dropper.

Even Malek himself has said that seeing himself look so much like the late Queen frontman (though perhaps with less chest hair than the original) was a surprise.

“When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror,” Malek said when he spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his first time in hair and makeup, “it’s a very affirming moment.”

This is the first time that Malek's look as Mercury in the upcoming biopic titled Bohemian Rhapsody has been released.

What’s known about the movie so far is that it will follow Queen starting from 1970, during which Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, up to right before the band’s performance at Live Aid in 1985 (part of which you can watch below).

Tragically, six years after the concert Freddie Mercury died of complications from the disease.

But, as much as Malek resembles the singer, what’s important to the film is if the singing will sound the same.

Bryan Singer, who’s directing the film, has announced that it will be music focused as a way to honor the singer’s contribution to music over all. And, in order to do that there will be a mixture of Malek singing, a singing-double, and recordings of Mercury.

Bohemian Rhapsody is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to come out December 25, 2018.