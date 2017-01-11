First Look: Russell Tovey & Andrew Garfield In 'Angels In America'

Russell Tovey, Andrew Garfield, and Nathan Lane are set to hit the boards in London for the National Theatre's upcoming production of Tony Kushner's Angels In America. The play is directed by Olivier and Tony award-winner Marianne Elliott and opens in April.

We've got our first look at promo images featuring the cast:

Garfield shares:

“I feel tremendously grateful and healthily daunted at the prospect of being back in a rehearsal room at the NT to attempt to scale the mountain of Tony Kushner’s masterpiece Angels in America. Thanking God or some other divine force to have Marianne Elliot as our intrepid leader and this incredible company of actors to share the adventure with. What a gift to work on and offer up this play that feels so urgent at this very moment, for all of our souls.”

Russell Tovey is also eager to get to work taking on the role of Joe Pitt, a closeted Mormon Republican:

“The great work is about to begin. The excitement and pride I feel as I embark on rehearsals for this epic play and this majestic production is palpable. I am so incredibly excited to be back at the NT after nearly ten years away with this historic and vitally important piece of theatre at a time when it has never seemed more relevant. I cannot wait to explore the tormented world of Joe Pitt and those tortured souls around him.”

The full cast includes Stuart Angell, Susan Brown, Laura Caldow, Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Claire Lambert, Nathan Lane, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Becky Namgauds, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Russell Tovey, Stan West and Lewis Wilkins.

(H/T: GT / Attitude)