First Look: Ryan Murphy's 'Feud: Bette And Joan' Starring Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange

Entertainment Weekly gives us our first look at Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated Feud: Bette and Joan starring Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis and Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford.

From EW:

Feud (March 5 on FX) chronicles the intense rivalry between Davis and Crawford that began during their heydays in the ’30s and ’40s. Davis (the greater actress) once said of Crawford, “She slept with every male costar at MGM except Lassie.” And Crawford (the more glamorous star) once said Davis appeared to have “never had a happy day — or night — in her life.”

...

Though the series is sometimes as outrageous as the dueling divas, it’s also an astute and occasionally shattering study of two women victimized by men, by the media, by the studio system; a cautionary, compassionate feminist tale. “I wasn’t interested in just doing this broad, campy [show],” says Murphy. “I was interested in the idea of sexism, ageism, misogyny. Turning 40, 45, 50 and feeling like you’re at the height of your powers and people saying, ‘Well, you’re done.’”