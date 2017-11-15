First Trailer For Versace: American Crime Story Released

The first trailer for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story has been released and we are living for it.

Executive produced by Ryan Murphy, the trailer delves right in and gives us a look into Andrew Cunanan, the man who fatally shot Gianni Versace in front of his Miami home in 1997.

Darren Criss plays the killer and looks devilishly handsome while also showing the dark evolution of the killer.

Also in the trailer we get to see Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace, Ricky Martin as Antonio D'Amico, Versace's long time partner. And lastly, Édgar Ramírez as Versace himself.

The show premiers on FX on January 17, 2017. Will you be watching?