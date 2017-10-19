Fitness Expert Joshua Andrew Shows Off His Massive Cakes!
Ryan Shea | October 19, 2017
If muscles and tattoos are your thing, chances are that fitness expert Joshua Andrew is your guy.
He describes himself as a juris doctor, who advocates for mental health awareness and non-profit work. So lovely. So are his cakes, which he just posted a video of and the bounce level on them is simply incredible.
So if you are having a down Thursday, just remember that Joshua can make you feel upwards in many ways as he goes up and down and up and down on your screen. Cheers.
