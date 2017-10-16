Fitness Guru Shaun T And His Husband Are Expecting Twins

Last month, our writer Ryan Shea caught up with out gay fitness icon Shaun T, to talk about food, celebrity fitness inspirations, and more.

And now, Shaun and his husband Scott Blokker have announced that they are expecting twins, via a surrogate.

When you’re open to new experiences and people the world becomes full of beautiful surprises! Sometimes you get incredibly lucky and the world brings you an incredible connection and you welcome it with open arms and an even more open heart. 5 Years ago we started this journey and I have loved every second of it - here’s to many many more and to discovering new, unread chapters! A post shared by Shaun T (@shaunt) on Oct 12, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

In a video shared to Instagram, Shaun and Scott hold cards that read:

“5 years of challenges, 5 years of wait. “Ups, downs in emotion. Painful blows we’d take. But we learned to stay the course. Hope and prayer wins.”

Watch the adorable video:

A post shared by Shaun T (@shaunt) on Oct 14, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

