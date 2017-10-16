Fitness Guru Shaun T And His Husband Are Expecting Twins

Instinct Staff | October 16, 2017

Last month, our writer Ryan Shea caught up with out gay fitness icon Shaun T, to talk about food, celebrity fitness inspirations, and more. 

And now, Shaun and his husband Scott Blokker have announced that they are expecting twins, via a surrogate. 

In a video shared to Instagram, Shaun and Scott hold cards that read:

“5 years of challenges, 5 years of wait.

“Ups, downs in emotion. Painful blows we’d take. But we learned to stay the course. Hope and prayer wins.”

Watch the adorable video:

 

