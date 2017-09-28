Five Extraordinarily Hot Chefs We Love To Feast Our Eyes On
If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen as they say, and that also includes the bevy of hot men who inhabit said space! The culinary world is not just for eating anymore, but for "feasting" on some of super hot dudes who create tasty food and beverage options while looking just as good doing it.
Some of these men are gay, some straight, but all are ones that are visually appealing to the eye and can make each dish that they make taste so much better. Heck, these dudes could feed me a paper bag and it will still taste great as long as they are next to me while serving it.
Take a look at these five guys we would like to "indulge" or "devour" in:
Adrian De Berardinis: The Bear-Naked Chef
Yigit Pura- Winner of Top Chef: Just Desserts
Jonathan Bardzik: D.C. based cook, author and storyteller.
Scott Conant- chef and judge on Food Network's "Chopped"
Michael & Bryan Voltaggio: Winner and runner up of "Top Chef: Las Vegas"
