If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen as they say, and that also includes the bevy of hot men who inhabit said space! The culinary world is not just for eating anymore, but for "feasting" on some of super hot dudes who create tasty food and beverage options while looking just as good doing it.

Some of these men are gay, some straight, but all are ones that are visually appealing to the eye and can make each dish that they make taste so much better. Heck, these dudes could feed me a paper bag and it will still taste great as long as they are next to me while serving it.

Take a look at these five guys we would like to "indulge" or "devour" in:

Adrian De Berardinis: The Bear-Naked Chef

Yigit Pura- Winner of Top Chef: Just Desserts

Jonathan Bardzik: D.C. based cook, author and storyteller.

@mora_italian #phoenix #arizona A post shared by Scott Conant® (@conantnyc) on Sep 5, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Scott Conant- chef and judge on Food Network's "Chopped"

#brosbeforestoves @mgmnationalharbor we cook steak with @coledick who's not in this picture because he's um cooking the steak... A post shared by Michael Voltaggio (@mvoltaggio) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Michael & Bryan Voltaggio: Winner and runner up of "Top Chef: Las Vegas"