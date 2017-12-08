Flashback Friday: Patti LaBelle Ruins This Christmas Performance!

Archive Video Footage Reveals LaBelle Forgetting Lyrics!

Make sure you’re sitting down and not drinking your eggnog during this atrocious holiday performance. The music legend and gossip queen, Patti LaBelle, has been in and out of the media within the last few years with her big mouth, store bought pies, and being petty. She’s even earned the nickname Petty LaBelle from comedians and gossip gurus such as Wendy Williams. This week, LaBelle has been in the media after she announced on an unpopular night show that Luther Vandross was closeted his entire life. LaBelle may be a bit desperate for attention as of lately, I mean, if you want an example…she did do Dancing with the Stars which she was completely better than. It’s easy to poke fun at her, she is a music icon and will forever be remembered.

One performance she likely doesn’t want you to see has been dug up from the past and is now available for your viewing pleasure. I cannot seem to find any details surrounding the performance. It’s during the Holiday season and she’s performing at a National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The crowd is a bit small and she looks almost awkward on stage. There’s no one behind her…it’s literally solely her and an undecorated set. Honestly, it looks like a near vacant shopping mall in the 90s.

Hilariously, LaBelle starts off her performance confused. She doesn’t know the lyrics to one of her hit songs, This Christmas. She quickly recognizes she’s alone! She shouts “Where are my background singers!?” THEN, oh my goodness I’m laughing as I type this post, she admits she doesn’t know the song and the cue cards aren’t in the correct order! She is super vocal about her frustrations which leads to a hysterical outcome. I mean, she kills the words she does know. She is a legend after all. But, the whole ordeal is knee-slapping funny and needs to be watched by everyone. It is safe to say that her background singers, who eventually join her on stage, plus the cue card holder were out of a job after this performance. But, Miss LaBelle still trucked on and performs sold out shows in modern day. I hope she can have a good laugh looking back at this performance. The ending is clearly the best part: She grieves over her frustrations!

Check out my favorite version of This Christmas below: