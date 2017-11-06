Florida Church Says A Mouthful With Sexually Suggestive Sign

Bella Vista Baptist Church in Edgewater, Florida said a mouthful when they put up a sign hoping the congregation would repent for their sins. But what was meant to be a reminder to church followers to seek the guiding light, their message reading "Forgiveness is swallowing when you want to spit" was definitely taken the wrong way.

A representative from the church told an Orlando TV station that they "apologize if anyone was offended" and that the sign was meant to be "completely innocent".

But lets face it...even someone with the purest mind could have seen that load coming from miles away.

The church has since changed the sign and all that remains is this reminder that spitters are quitters.