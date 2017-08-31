Florida City Council Candidate Threatened by KKK

It's hard to deny that thanks to President Trump there has been a resurgence of the KKK and neo-Nazis. In the latest bout of news, the KKK has threatened an openly out Cape Coral political candidate.

James Schneider is running as a candidate for District 5 city council. He and his partner found a note on their door threatening him. It said, "We know where you life f*ggot. We are going to win. Quit now. When your girls least expect it, we will be here for a nice visit."

Schneider talked with his partner admitting they were shaken up over the note. inn response Schneider said, "I am going to stay in the campaign, I almost quit which would've meant they won. I think I'm the appropriate candidate for the position." They did report the threat to local police and the FBI.

Throughout the campaign Schneider has seen some means things posted about him online. He also says he 's used to these things getting heated. However, in this instance, he thinks it has gone too far.

At the end of the day, Schneider hopes his sexuality does not affect voters views on him. He doesn't want sympathy votes either, and hopes if people vote for him, it is because he is the better candidate.