Florida Governor Declares State of Emergency b/c of White Nationalist's Speech at University Scheduled for Thursday

Governor Rick Scott of Florida has decided to declare a state of emergency well before an incident happens in his state. What is atrocity and threat to his constituents is coming? White nationalist Richard Spencer is scheduled to give a speech at the University of Florida in Gainesville on October 19th.

A "threat of a potential emergency is imminent" is how Governor Scott addressed the planned speech. There's no crystal ball involved but history. Spencer participated in the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and we all unfortunately know how that turned out.

Is Scott seeing the speech as a threat to citizens? Most likely he is believing that the ignorance of white supremacists mixing with humanity will boil over. His executive order will allow local law-enforcement authorities to receive assistance from state and other law-enforcement agencies in order to provide security for the event. The university has stated that it expects to spend $500,000 on security.

Click on the image below to be brought to the Sun Sentinel's page where the Board of Editors talk about the White Supremacist speech scheduled for Florida.

Ohio State University has officially denied a request from Richard Spencer to speak on campus, while a lawyer for Spencer says University of Cincinnati will allow him to rent a space.

It won't be just money that the Florida governor will be able to send to help with security because of the State of Emergency. Scott will also activate the Florida National Guard to help with security if needed. Should Spencer have to foot the bill and not the citizens of the entire state for one speech.

Good ol' democracy and freedom. This is why we pay taxes. I wonder if Kaepernick's speech/demonstrations are costing our nation this much?