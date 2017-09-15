Florida 'Hot Cop' Reportedly Made Anti-Semetic Jokes On His Facebook Page

::sigh::

Just yesterday, we told you about the handsome Gainesville, Florida cops that shared a selfie, and inspired a whole lot of thirst on the internet.

Unfortunately, it's come to light that one of those cops was reportedly caught making anti-Semitic jokes on his Facebook page.

More from The New York Daily News:

Gainesville Police Officer Michael Hamill reportedly made offensive jokes about Jews and wrote that “stupid people” should be put in an oven and dealt with “the Hitler way”, according to screenshots sent to the Gainesville Sun. In one post dated April 2013, Hamill allegedly wrote, “Who knew that reading jewish jokes before I go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me to sleep better as well.” “Here is one for everybody, “What’s the difference between boy scouts and jews?” Anybody know? Well it is because “Boy scouts come back from their camps,” the post continued. In another screenshot, Hamill rails against “stupid people”, concluding, “Put them in an oven and deal with them the Hitler way. Haha.”

Hamill has reportedly closed his Facebook page.

The Gainesville Police Department issued a statement yesterday, indicating that they would investigate the allegations made against the officer.

UPDATE: TIME is now reporting that Officer Hamill has been suspended.

