Florida Man Was Told By Attackers ‘All Faggots Need To Die.’

When Trump won, I didn't sleep well for a week. Pairing the Orlando attack with the unknown atrocities to come under the orange dictator (my opinion) as well as the entire mental state of the country, being a gay man anywhere in the US became a little more scary.

I wondered about purchasing some kind of protection and thought more about what trips to take and where. Would my safety be in danger now more than ever? Would havens and heavens become hells?

Now, I know I am not alone in my thought process, but I also know that not everyone has put up more of a guard. Why, because others have upped the level of their bigotry and anti-LGBT actions.

A gay Florida man is recovering after allegedly being attacked by two men in one of the state’s most popular LGBTQ resort areas. Kenneth Wilcox said he was walking his dog in South Beach at about 5 p.m. Friday when he was approached by two men, one of whom called him a “fucking faggot,” The Miami Herald reported. Wilcox said that one of the men then grabbed him from behind and the other began punching him in the face. - huffingtonpost.com

Wilcox said he was knocked unconscious during the attack, and didn’t regain consciousness until about three hours later, at which point he went home, according to WPLG Local 10 News. He visited the hospital the next morning, where doctors told him he had some internal bleeding, fractured ribs and a concussion. The 45-year-old believes that he was the victim of an anti-LGBTQ hate crime. “Nothing was taken,” he told WPLG. “So when I look at all those specifics, it’s basically saying that somebody did this ... purely of hate.” Police remained on the hunt for suspects as of Tuesday afternoon. Wilcox described one of the men as being about 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 200 pounds, with braids in his hair. The other was about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and about 160 pounds, with a shaved head. Both of the men are black, and were wearing jeans and T-shirts, he said. - huffingtonpost.com

Have you changed your ways since Orlando? Since the election?

Were we letting our guard down during the euphoric ride of marriage equality, a bettering life, having a president that was for us being treated like humans?

