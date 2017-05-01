Flyer Posted At Texas Bus Stop Encourages LGBT People To Kill Themselves

KRON 4 reports that a flyer was posted encouraging LGBT people to kill themselves.

It uses numbers, including the supposed percentage of trans people who attempt suicide. And it encourages others to do the same thing.

The mother of an 11-year-old transgender child says the message took her breath away.

“My first reaction was fear.,” mother of transgender child Ann Elder said. “Whoever posted this poster was trying plant fear in the LGBT community. But they’ve come too far to back down. It will encourage everyone to say, I’m going to stand up for who I am. And I deserve to be here.”

The poster includes an image of someone hanging from a noose with a rainbow-colored heart.