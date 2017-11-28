Ryan Shea's picture

A Fond Look Back at the Shirtless Meatballs on 'Jersey Shore'

Ryan Shea | November 28, 2017

Yes, folks... the news is true.  Jersey Shore is back for another trip down the coast!  We broke the news earlier this morning that MTV's massively popular hit is being revived in 2018, this time around being called Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Little has been revealed about what will go into the revival, although we do know that one of its original cast members will not be involved (Sammi 'Sweetheart') as she is not listed in this current cast.  Who is listed, however, are all the original guys from the show.  Need a refresher?  Well here you go.

The men from Jersey Shore were shirtless for a good portion of the three years that they filmed down there, where pretty much all of them had some form of physique going on as they put on "the shirt before the shirt" and whatnot.  But who was your favorite exactly?

Let's take a look back at their shirtless moments and you tell us who your favorite is.

 

Back in 2010, Ronnie, Mike and Vinny (Pauly wasn't there)graced the cover of The Village Voice's Queer Issue, which apparently was unbeknownst to them.  When they found out, it looked like it didn't bother them.  As it shouldn't quite frankly, do you think we tuned in for the Jersey Shore scenery?

Now, let's run down each guy.

Ronnie- if big muscle is your thing, then Ronnie is your dude.

 

is done ! Back to GTL

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

Mike "The Situation"- Ummm, just observe above.

 

I'm not an Instagram fitness guru/model but want to share something..You wouldn't know this because I hid it ,but about 3 years ago I was almost 200 lbs. 25% body fat . I was eating whole wheat pasta, protein bars , etc that I thought was healthy but it was loaded w/ sugar of course...I'm still not at my goal because I have to drop more body fat and that lower belly spare tire,but the last few years I've been 163 lbs and 13.5% body fat . It's not easy because of injuries (and I don't take steroids and shit) but I'm back at it . When I hit my goal I'll post a fat pic of me , it was crazy... how did I lose the weight ? I stopped eating sugar/grains and started eating bacon ,butter, steaks, fish, plants (you know, all that stuff that "clogs your arteries ") ,lift a little weights, sweat as much as I can, and eat a bad cheat meal one day a week .This is for all the regular ppl out there that wanna lose weight and aren't fitness models #sugarfree #grainfree #notafaddiet #dietsmakeyourelapseandspendmoremoney #sustainablewayoflife #sugarispoison #toomanydiabetics #burnfatnotsugar #fucksugar

A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyguadagnino) on

Vinny- Leaner muscle plus Snooki said he was huge, so points for him. 

 

The Shirt Before , The Shirt Before The Shirt .......

A post shared by DJ Pauly D (@djpaulyd) on

Pauly D- Great tan, great muscles.

Who is your favorite, fellas?

 

