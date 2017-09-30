Former Disney Star Ross Lynch Got Caught Singing In His Underwear

Screenshot via Youtube

Looking for a new Former Disney star to ogle as he works his way up to the A-list? Look no further, cause we’ve got Ross Lynch for you (in his underwear).

If you don’t know Ross Lynch, he had his star moment on the Disney channel as the lead in the tv show “Austin and Alley” where he played a quirky singer on the rise.

On top of that, Lynch occasionally heads a band made up of his brothers, sister, and childhood best friend that got a lot of young tween’s attention and hearts.

But since his departure from Disney, Lynch has been working steadily at making a professional and mature acting career. He’s acted in L.A. productions of plays like “A Chorus Line” and he’s getting ready to debut as a gay cannibal serial killer in the movie “My Friend Dahmer.”

But, if you want to get to know the 21-year-old rising star before the film hits, you can get a good look of him in a behind the scenes video (probably from touring with his band R5) that’s going around.

In it, Lynch hangs out with friends and family, sings a little, laughs a little, and walks around in underwear a lot (and his brother Riker joins him).