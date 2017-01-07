Former NYC Gay Nightclub Owner Savyon Zabar Found Strangled

Savyon Zabar, owner of defunct New York City gay club Escuelita, was found strangled in his apartment on Wednesday.

PIX11 reports:

A former club owner known as "Big Ben" was found strangled in his Upper West Side apartment, police said, and investigators are looking to talk to his male masseuse.

Police found Savyon Zabar's body on Wednesday, but the medical examiner on Friday classified the 54-year-old man's death as a homicide, officials said.

Zabar employed a male masseuse twice a week at the club impresario's apartment, police sources said, who added they had a sexual relationship. At the apartment on Wednesday, the masseuse, 23, told Zabar's roommate that after he administered a massage, Zabar tried to have sex with him, sources said.

The masseuse then left, which the roommate found odd, considering he would normally stay over. When the roommate went into Zabar's bedroom, he found him unconscious, sources said.

Police said they are looking to question the masseuse.