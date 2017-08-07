Former Porn Star Benjamin Bradley is Fighting Cancer and Needs Your Help

We all need help every now and again, especially when it comes to a person's health worsening. This is unfortunately the case for former porn star & Ginch Gonch model Benjamin Bradley (real name Benjamin Lemke) who is currently fighting non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Benjamin was a huge porn star back in the mid 2000's, with starring roles in major films for Falcon Studios and Buckshot to name a few. He was also one of the spokesmodels (alongside Ethan Reynolds) for Ginch Gonch back in 2003, a top of the line underwear brand which has had a bit of a shakeup since its launch.

According to his loved ones post, he has a large metastatic tumor in his neck that is pushing up against his jugular, making it hard for him to sleep and eat. He has been and out of the hospital for over a month with chronic relentless pain due to a tumor in his neck and several cavitary lung lesions caused by the lymphoma. Sadly, he has exhausted all of his money on cancer treatments and medical expenses, and has maxed out his credit cards.

They have setup a page for anyone, fans or not, who are interested in helping him out with this which can be seen here.