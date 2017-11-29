Former President Barack Obama Teams Up With Bono for World AIDS Day

This is one of the many reasons why we miss former President Barack Obama in so many ways.

He is joining forces with Jimmy Kimmel, Bono, Coca-Cola and Project Red for World AIDS Day, which takes place this coming Friday, December 1st.

He shared his support in a video shown during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he talks about the fight against HIV and where we are with it today.

"Jimmy Kimmel is not just a talk show host, he's an activist. Bono is not just a musician, he's ringmaster of a home shopping extravaganza. And me? I'm a husband who hasn't done his Christmas shopping yet."

"When it comes to the fight against HIV and AIDS, there is some genuinely good news to share. For the first time in history, more than half of all people living with the virus are on life-saving medication. Since the peak of the virus, AIDS related viruses half been cut in half."

He goes on in one of his great speeches to discuss how society has helped in great ways to ensure people living with HIV/AIDS have a long and healthy life. He also cracks an Air Force One joke in there as well.

"If you do, you can pilot Air Force One for a day."

Guy off screen: "No, we can't do that anymore."

Barack: "We can't do that anymore? OK, if you do, I'll share our files of the aliens!"

Guy off screen: "We can't do that."

Barack: "No? We can't do that either, but I have them, they are in my desk."

Thanks again Barack, for your help and support.