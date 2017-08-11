Former President Jimmy Carter To Trump: Stop With The "Warlike Rhetoric" To North Korea

Former President Jimmy Carter has released a statement online in which he criticizes the White House's lack of effort towards finding a peaceful solution to the increasing hostile North Korea.

In the statement, he spoke about his past experiences with negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea and how this current administration should be making similar efforts to keep things civil.

Or at the very least, to not post at 8AM with thoughts of bombing the country...

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

(Of course, that last comment was from the author of this post and not from Carter himself).

You can read Jimmy Carter's actual words in their entirety down below.