Founder of 'Twinks for Trump' Arrested During Speech

Lucian Wintrich, a gay conservative and the founder of 'Twinks for Trump', appeared to give a speech at the University of Connecticut when chaos ensued during his "It's OK to be White" speech. The speaking engagement was sponsored by the UConn College Republicans.

Twinks for Trump was a parody account that pretended to appeal to gay demographic and campaign for Donald Trump during the 2016 election, but Wintrich is, in fact, a White House Correspondent who works for a right-wing site Gateway Pundit. He's even highlighted his affinity for Trump with a perplexing art exhibit that obviously displays both his political views and his taste in men.

"I have a great relationship with the Mexican people." - Donald #Trump #Twinks4Trump #Trump2016 #MakeAmericaGreatAgain A post shared by Lucian Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) on Aug 13, 2016 at 2:31pm PDT

“If someone attacks you, do not hesitate. Go for the jugular.” - Donald #Trump #Twinks4Trump #Trump2016 #MakeAmericaGreatAgain A post shared by Lucian Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) on Aug 10, 2016 at 10:38am PDT

“Israel is safe with this one.” - Donald #Trump #Twinks4Trump #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #Trump2016 A post shared by Lucian Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) on May 20, 2016 at 1:20pm PDT

Seen enough?

Moving on.

Over 300 people attended the speech where Wintrich was faced with shouts of "Go Home Nazi" "Fuck You" and "Black Lives Matter" according to The Daily Campus. Wintrich apparently took breaks during his speech to take sips from a glass of milk and insulted audience members by commenting on their appearance. The audience grew angry and the crowd rushed the lectern. Wintrich was removed from the room and arrested for preach of peace on the university campus after he went after a woman in the crowd. He was later released on $1,000 bail.

Wintrich then took to social media to further taunt the masses.

It's really unfortunate that some of the kids at @UConn felt the need to be violent and disruptive during a speech that focused on how the leftist media is turning Americans against each other. Tonight proved my point. — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) November 29, 2017