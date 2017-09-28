Four People Charged In Relation To Murder, Mutilation Of Transgender Teen

Photo: James Grigsby, Briana Calderas, Andrew Vrba, Isis Schauer (Clockwise)

Four people (pictured) were charged in relation to the mutilation and murder of a transgender Missouri teen.

18-year-old Isis Schauer, and 24-year-old Briana Calderas reportedly told authorities that they helped burn the body of 17-year-old Ally Lee Steinfeld, after a man gouged out the teen's eyes, repeatedly stabbed the victim in the genitals, and bragged about the killing.

Photo: Ally Lee Steinfeld

Andrew Vrba, 18, and James Grigsby, 25, were also reportedly implicated in the crime.

At present, authorities do not the believe the murder was a hate crime.

More from TIME:

As questions swirl about why the quiet 17-year-old was killed in such a ghastly manner, authorities aren't saying what led to the killing. But they dismiss the possibility the death was a hate crime. Authorities identified the remains as those of Joseph Matthew Steinfeld Jr. — Ally Lee Steinfeld's birth name. They were found last week in the town of Cabool, near the mobile home of one of the alleged killers, 24-year-old Briana Calderas, with whom Steinfeld was living. Calderas and two 18-year-olds, Andrew Vrba and Isis Schauer, are charged with first-degree murder and other counts. A fourth suspect is charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Both Sheriff James Sigman and prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. insist the crime was not motivated by Steinfeld's gender identity. "I would say murder in the first-degree is all that matters," Stevens said. "That is a hate crime in itself."

USA Today adds: