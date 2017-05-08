Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith Talks Coming Out: "I Didn't Think I Was In"

Fox News anchor and University of Mississippi alum Shepard Smith spoke at the University of Mississippi’s Meek School of Journalism and New Media during their diversity and inclusiveness conference, “It Starts With MEek."

There he spoke on coming out as gay.

From World Net Daily:

Speaking at a conference in Mississippi on diversity, Smith offered some details about his own story. “It wasn’t until seven, or eight, or nine years ago, I started living my truth,” Smith said. “I grew up in Holly Springs (Miss.). I went to the First Methodist Church. I went to Ole Miss. I was also trying to avoid what having a normal social life is. I didn’t need to go home and find my girlfriend or boyfriend.”

Sharing the fears that kept him from coming out, Shepard says:

“A. You’re going to hell for it,” Smith said about his internal battle over coming out as homosexual. “B. You’ll never have any friends again. C. What are you going to tell your family? And by the way, you’re on television on the craziest conservative network on Earth. That will probably put you in front of a brick wall. Of course, none of that was true, but that’s how it felt.”

On finally deciding to speak publicly about being gay, he says:

“And when I told the truth, I guess it was considered that I outed myself. I didn’t even think about it, because I didn’t think I was in.”

As for how it currently affects his daily professional life, Shepard maintains it doesn't:

He continued, “I don’t think about it. It’s not a thing. I go to work. I manage a lot of people. I cover the news. I deal with holy hell around me. I go home to the man I’m in love with.”

You can watch Shepard Smith's full speech here.

(H/T: NNNext)