Fox Sports Host Says ESPN Is "Imploding" Due To LGBT Support

Fox Sports host and college football blogger Clay Travis claims that ESPN's business is "imploding" based on its embrace of the "left wing." (This is code for embracing the LGBT community and racial equality.)

Travis writes regarding ESPN on his blog Outkick:

That's why ratings are down 16% this year compared to last year and viewers are abandoning the network in droves. Middle America wants to pop a beer and listen to sports talk, they don't want to be lectured about why Caitlyn Jenner is a hero, Michael Sam is the new Jackie Robinson of sports, and Colin Kaepernick is the Rosa Parks of football. ESPN made the mistake of trying to make liberal social media losers happy and as a result lost millions of viewers.

Travis also notes:

ESPN's business is collapsing and the network is desperately trying to find a way to stay above water. You know how a drowning person flails in the water before slipping under? ESPN's left wing shift is that flailing. They think going left wing will save them. The reality is the opposite, ESPN going left wing was like giving a drowning person a big rock to hold and thinking it would keep them from drowning. Instead, it just made them sink even faster.

We bet he's fun at parties.

Thoughts on Clay Travis' assessment, sports fans?

(H/T: NNNext)