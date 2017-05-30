France Announces Arrival Of First Gay Refugee From Chechnya

France has announced the arrival of its first gay refugee from Chechnya.

The Local reports:

France welcomed its first gay refugee from Chechnya on Monday on the same day French President Emmanuel Macron pushed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to investigate the brutal crackdown on gay men in the region.

The refugee's arrival was confirmed by Joël Deumier, president of French gay right's group SOS Homophobie, who said more may follow in the coming days.

Deumier announced the arrival of the refugee from Chechnya, where gay men have allegedly been tortured and their families told to kill them, on the same day Russian leader Vladimir Putin visited Paris to hold talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Macron said on Monday that Putin had promised "the whole truth".

"President Putin told me... he had undertaken several initiatives on the subject of LGBT people in Chechnya with measures aimed at establishing the whole truth about the activities of local authorities," Macron said at a press conference with Putin after talks in Versailles.

"I spelled out France's expectations very precisely," Macron said, adding that he would be "vigilant" on the issue and that the two leaders had agreed to review the situation regularly.