France's President "Won't Lecture" Egypt on Human Rights

French President Emmanuel Marcon received a visit from Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi this week.

We know that Egpyt has been going through LGBT crackdown and is being accused of many other human rights violations as well.

Marcon has said that France is "particularly vigilante" about human rights issues. He spoke to Putin about the atrocities in Chechnya.

Prior to el-Sissi's visit, the main France Human Rights Organization has decried the "repression" by the Egyptian government. They have asked Marcon to not tolerate these activities.

However, during the visit, Marcon said he "won't lecture" el-Sissi about human rights.

It is a far cry from his past experiences about human rights organization.

This could be due to the fact that France and Egypt have an arms deal, and Marcon was hoping to sell more arms during the visit.

We can only hope that Marcon will step out and denounce the human rights issues in Egypt.

