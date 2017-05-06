Frank Ocean Is Getting Brad Pitt Through His Break Up

Instinct Staff | May 6, 2017

Brad Pitt is just like us! Or at least he's a major Frank Ocean fan just like us. 

It appears Ocean and Marvin Gaye are helping Pitt get through his breakup with wife, Angelina Jolie. 

Pitt tells GQ

I've been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean. I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one.

And of great irony to me: Marvin Gaye's Here, My Dear [Gaye's touchstone album about divorce]. And that kind of sent me down a road.

We feel ya, Brad. Let us know if you need a shoulder. 

 

(H/T: GSN)