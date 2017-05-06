Frank Ocean Is Getting Brad Pitt Through His Break Up

Brad Pitt is just like us! Or at least he's a major Frank Ocean fan just like us.

It appears Ocean and Marvin Gaye are helping Pitt get through his breakup with wife, Angelina Jolie.

Pitt tells GQ:

I've been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean. I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one. And of great irony to me: Marvin Gaye's Here, My Dear [Gaye's touchstone album about divorce]. And that kind of sent me down a road.

We feel ya, Brad. Let us know if you need a shoulder.

(H/T: GSN)