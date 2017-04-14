Frank Ocean Jokes About Bottoming On Blonded Radio

This audio clip from Frank Ocean's blonded RADIO is currently making the rounds in part because Frank Ocean makes reference to not really having "a dick in my ass" and possibly in larger part because people what to know what the clip means or represents.

Give it a listen:

One commenter on YouTube, Enrique hypothesized:

This is really about a kid that wants to come out to his mom but once he realizes her negative reaction, he just starts laughing and playing it off like it's a joke. I'm sure this is relatable for a bunch of kids who are gay or bi.﻿

We think this is as good a guess as any! What do you think?

