Frank Ocean Pens Response To Donald Trump's Inauguration "Struggle Speech"

Frank Ocean penned a response to Donald Trump's Inauguration on Friday.

He writes on Tumblr:

I’m really excited for these inauguration crowd numbers to come in.

Don’t cook the books either Donald. We all know your event was dry. No matter how many times CNN anchors repeat majestic or peaceful transition of power. The world can see America divided and the chaos in the streets. Barack we love you but it would’ve been equally presidential if you would’ve just walked on out while Donald got through that struggle speech trashing your career. The majority knows man, we know you did good. We see it. The majority sees Donald for who he is too. He ain’t slick. And it’s too bad the majority doesn’t count. In any event, a first family that I can relate to will be missed. Really though.