Frank Ocean's Mom Wants Homophobe Kim Burrell Cut From Son's Album

Anti-gay gospel singer Kim Burrell has already been booted from The Ellen DeGeneres Show and now Frank Ocean's mom wants the singer removed from Frank's album Blonde. Burrell is featured on the track "Godspeed."

Ocean's mother Katonya Breaux tweeted:

Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song?? — katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!! — katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

No one's got your back like mama!

(H/T: HuffPo)