Frank Ocean's Mom Wants Homophobe Kim Burrell Cut From Son's Album

Instinct Staff | January 4, 2017

Anti-gay gospel singer Kim Burrell has already been booted from The Ellen DeGeneres Show and now Frank Ocean's mom wants the singer removed from Frank's album Blonde. Burrell is featured on the track "Godspeed."

Ocean's mother Katonya Breaux tweeted: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No one's got your back like mama!

 

(H/T: HuffPo)

