This Fraternity's Dance Routine Is Going Viral

Members of Sigma Tau Gamma at the University of Central Oklahoma performed a mash-up dance and cheer routine that has left the internet going nuts. The group, who performed the routine at this year’s Homecoming Cheer and Dance Competition, sported jorts (jean shorts), fanny packs, white crew socks and white sneakers—fulfilling our daddy-loving dreams!

The video that was originally posted on Facebook, has since gone viral—I mean, with those tight jean shorts, who could turn away?

But this young brotherhood isn’t all about working those shorts and fannies--the frat is currently raising funds for the Special Olympics via a GoFundMe page.

Way to go, boys! Keep twerking for the internets!