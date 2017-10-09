FRC Hotline Gives Anti-LGBT Bigots Someone To Snitch To

Thinking of those "good" Christians who have to deal with LGBT Americans who would dare to fight for their civil rights, the Family Research Council has set up a hotline to help protect those who "have suffered discrimination in the workplace based on their religious beliefs or practices."

This follows last Friday, when Trump appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a broad, and sweeping directive that will help protect those who say their religious freedoms are being impinged upon.

Under Sessions' new policy, bigots will "have license to discriminate" against LGBT people, women, and other minority groups.

In an FRC press release, Tony Perkins writes:

President Trump and now the Department of Justice are placing federal government agencies on notice: you will not only respect the freedom of every American to believe, but the free exercise of religion. Today, Family Research Council is launching a hotline for federal employees, contractors and citizens who believe that they have suffered discrimination in the workplace based on their religious beliefs or practices. The ‘Free to Believe’ hotline will help ensure that no one will have to choose between their livelihood and their faith. Please join me in signing our thank you petition to President Trump and the Attorney General expressing appreciation for their efforts to end government discrimination on the basis of religious beliefs or practices.

You may recall that last year, Perkins, who serves as president for the Family Research Council, said that his home and church were heavily damaged by a flood of "biblical proportions."

He's the same man who also once said that "God won't protect America because of same-sex marriage.

H/T: Joe My God