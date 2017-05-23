French TV Host Humiliates Gay Men Live On Air w/ Fake Gay Dating Profile

French television presenter Cyril Hanouna posted a fake profile on a gay dating site then exposed and made fun of those that responded to the ad live on television. The segment aired on his nightly show, Touche pas à mon poste (TPMP - "Don't touch my TV" in English).

According to BBC:

Mr Hanouna had posed online as a bisexual man called Jean-José who was "very sporty and well endowed" and "liked being insulted", Ouest France newspaper reported. He engaged in suggestive chat with the men who responded as guests, a studio audience and more than a million viewers watched.

Following uproar and accusations of homophobia, Hanouna defended himself:

Mr Hanouna said on Friday that he felt "hurt" by allegations of homophobia and said it was "everything he had been fighting against for years and the opposite of TPMP". The presenter had also used a photo of YouTube star Max Emerson's torso for the profile picture without permission, the Gay Times reported. Mr Emerson has spoken out on social media, saying he hopes Mr Hanouna "learns a lesson".

Activist groups denounced Hanouna and the program according to BBC:

Nicolas Noguier of Le Refuge, an association that works with young victims of homophobia, wrote on Facebook that one hotline operator had spent most of the night talking to one of the men Mr Hanouna deceived. "We were devastated by his tears and his fear of being found out by his parents and those around him," Mr Noguier said. Joël Deumier, president of SOS Homophobie said the segment was "scandalous, shameful and homophobic".

Nearly 20,000 complaints had been submitted to France's media regulator about the segment by Monday afternoon.

