Gag On The New 'Heathers' In The Teaser For The TV Series

The 1988 cult classic film Heathers is slated to re-enter our lives as a series on the Paramount Network in 2018. The dark comedy is a new take on original stories. In the 80s, the Heathers were a group of pretty bitches who made high school a nightmare for their less desirable classmates with witty catch phrases that have equally cult following. They were the original mean girls. But 2018 will feature a new kind of Heather, perhaps being the outcasts, the underdogs, the subclass of high school student that the original Heathers would have made fun of. They are the new bitches and the ball is in their court. How very.

The new Heathers are:

Heather Chandler (played by Melenia Field) - is the thick queen bee leader of the Heathers who has an air of Nancy from The Craft

Heather Duke (played by Brendan Scandell) - is a genderqueer individual reminiscent of Glee's Kurt Hummel

Heather McNamara (played by Jasmine Mathews) - a black lesbian with a Grace Jones sensibility

The show just released a teaser for the upcoming series which features the three Heathers as well as the new Veronica, played by Grace Victoria Cox, and the new JD, played by James Scully. The teaser has no sign of the original Heather Duke, Shannen Doherty, who is slated to appear on the series, but we can get nostalgic with a key catch phrase "Fuck me gently, with a chainsaw" that pops up to get us more excited!

Check it out here:

This new approach to Heathers feels fresh and current, but can they capture the magic of the original we all love to watch over and over again?