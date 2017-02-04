GAGA4RENT Delivers Lady Gaga-RENT Mash-Up Performance

Michael Korte, the creator who brought us the Beyonce/Hamilton mash-up #HAM4BEY back in November, is back--and just in time for the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga is set to rock the world's biggest stage on Sunday, but before she does, check out this new mash-up of some of Gaga's greatest hits and the groundbreaking Broadway musical Rent!

Created by Korte and arranged by Jared Jenkins, #GAGA4RENT features the vocal talents of Jeniffer Criss, Cameron Wright, Danielle Withers, Eric Lyn, Matt Bloyd, Christine Noel, and Trevon Davis in an eight minute medley.

Watch!

