#GAGA4RENT Delivers Lady Gaga-RENT Mash-Up Performance
Nigel Campbell | February 4, 2017
Michael Korte, the creator who brought us the Beyonce/Hamilton mash-up #HAM4BEY back in November, is back--and just in time for the Super Bowl!
Lady Gaga is set to rock the world's biggest stage on Sunday, but before she does, check out this new mash-up of some of Gaga's greatest hits and the groundbreaking Broadway musical Rent!
Created by Korte and arranged by Jared Jenkins, #GAGA4RENT features the vocal talents of Jeniffer Criss, Cameron Wright, Danielle Withers, Eric Lyn, Matt Bloyd, Christine Noel, and Trevon Davis in an eight minute medley.
Watch!
(H/T: EW)
