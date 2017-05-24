Game Of Thrones Season 7 Trailer

The trailer is out for the seventh season of Game of Thrones.

The HBO fantasy sensation is coming to a climax in what's supposed to be its second final season. In it, we see that Queen Cersei and her brother Jamie are preparing for the many battles awaiting them. With a certain fire queen heading toward their shores, a certain wolf king waiting to the North, and whatever else on the their other borders, there's a lot for them to worry about.

But, let's not forget about the invaders coming down from the very top of the world.

Watch the trailer below and see what you think.

As for the LGBT aspect (because you know we have to talk about it), the show has had mixed reviews. (SPOILERS if you haven't watched up to all of season 6).

It originally started off with a few gay male characters. Fans celebrated the LGBT inclusion (even though some weren't big fans of Ramsey Baratheon as an actual character).

But sadly, we were then met with one death after another of our favorite gay/bisexual male characters. And, in the past season our final gay male character went up in green smoke.

A lot of gay fans are up in arms because of the constant death of these characters, and are calling it a classic case of the "bury your gays trope." In defense of that, others are saying that Game of Thrones is show where people you love die. To let all LGBT characters live would be untrue to real life and the world of Westeros.

In addition, we still have a strong pansexual character to root for. It was revealed in season 6 that Yara Greyjoy enjoys the company of women during her downtime, and her actress Gemma Whelan said that she believes the character can be considered pansexual because she's "up for anything."

That’s her ethos. I don’t think she swings any way in particular, other than the way she feels at the time. She’s just open-minded, which fits the character perfectly.

Personally, I love the Yara character and hope to see a lot more of her in this upcoming season. Plus, the last season did give off a vibe between her and Daenerys Targaryen (I ship it).

Dragon and squid fantasies aside, the show is an epic fantasy tale full of murder, family arguments, and dark magic. While I, like many others, would love to see more LGBT characters, I also love the story for what it has right now.

So with only a few more months to go, I'm excited to see what happens next in Westeros? Are you?

Make sure to let me know down in the comments below what your thoughts are on the trailer and on the show's LGBT content.