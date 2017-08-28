Gay Actor Suffers Assault, Says Director Told Fans To Rape Him

Photo: Facebook

A gay actor from Morocco is recovering from a physical assault, he says, because a director told fans to rape him.

In a post shared to Facebook last week, Mahmoud Frites included a photo of Adam Lahlou, known as Adouma, wearing a caftan and head wrap.

With the photo, Frites reportedly said he had a "solution" for the spreading problem of homosexuality in Morocco.

​"I do not understand those who rape donkeys, people with special needs, elderly women, babies and children while they’re incapable of raping those who wish to be raped and are willing to give money to whomever is willing to rape them."

Not long after the post went viral, Adouma says he was attacked by a group of people in Tangier, while walking back to his home.

He states:

"I was attacked after [Frites] called on people to rape me. "He said I am willing to pay money in exchange for being raped."

The actor shared photos of his gruesome injury to Facebook.

He writes:

"Today, I say to you Mr Frites, congratulations. "You have achieved your goal. "According to your words, you are a director, a fighter, an artist. But you are devoid of humanity, a terrorist in disguise. "I demand human rights. " "If we were in Europe, you would have been punished for calling on people to rape me. It is you that is morally abnormal."

Outlets were able to obtain a private exchange shared between Frites and an unidentified individual.

In the conversation, the director says his motivations were misunderstood.

Moroccan World News translates Frties' remarks in the chat:

"I, as a film maker, respect the private lives of people. "I also respect people’s choices of being homosexual and I understand that I have no right to criticize their ways of life."

