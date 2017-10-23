Gay Actors Discuss Sexual Harassment In Hollywood

Photo: YouTube (Composite)

Amidst mounting allegations against a number of Hollywood titans, out gay actors Wilson Cruz and Charlie Carver have stepped forward to discuss the sexual harassment they've endured in their respective careers.

The actors spoke of the subject during GLSEN's annual Respect Awards held in Beverly Hills, on Friday.

Said Cruz:

"Yes! I mean, early on when I was a little twink there were people who made suggestions about how they could help me.

Although he didn't name names, Cruz said there were, "older gentlemen of a certain age who made offers."

He added:

"I did not take them up on it, but it was uncomfortable. I was in my 20s, and I thought: 'Is this what one does?' And also: 'Am I going to ruin my career by not doing it?' In the end, I politely said no and kept on my way."

He continued:

"But, you know, it definitely happens. I think it's been quietly accepted as the norm in a lot of ways. People are like: 'Oh, it happens' and you brush it off. [But] I didn't feel safe. I was trying to maneuver my way through Hollywood as an openly gay actor and there weren't many examples for me at the time. I was juggling a lot of worries."

Carver also opened up to discuss his experience with the subject.

"There are many other people who have experienced way worse in terms of harassment, but I can identify and empathize with anybody who has gone through it. "I'm not a stranger to it. This will hopefully open up a discussion about men and power dynamics in general -- maybe it has to do with exerting masculinity."

Carver said it helped to speak to other people who had been in a similar situations.