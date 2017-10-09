Gay Coffee Shop Owner Throws Out Christian Group For 'Offensive' Graphic Flier

Photo: TripAdvisor

A gay coffee shop owner ejected a pro-life Christian activist group from his Seattle store, this weekend.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the shop owner can be heard telling members of



the group that he was offended by their graphic anti-abortion flier

According to reports, the group had been distributing pro-life fliers to people in the surrounding neighborhood.

Later when the group stopped into Bedlam Coffee for a drink, the shop owner, identified in reports as Ben Borgman, told them that he found their materials offensive, and therefore, the group was not welcome in his business.

Caytie Davis, one of the people in the Christian group, claimed that the group had not been distributing the fliers inside the store.

“We had nothing on us, we weren’t distributing anything. “We bought coffee and went upstairs.”

Shortly thereafter, the shop owner reportedly approached the group with a copy of their flier and said:

"I’m gay, and you have to leave."

When a member of the group asked, "Are you denying us service?"

The owner reportedly said, "yes."

A member of the group asked:

"So you’re not willing to tolerate our presence?"

The shop owner replied:

"Will you tolerate my presence?"

He continued:

"If I go and get my boyfriend and fuck him in the ass right here, you’re going to tolerate that?"

Shortly thereafter, the group left.

H/T: Gay Star News