Gay Coffee Shop Owner Throws Out Christian Group For 'Offensive' Graphic Pamphlets

Photo: TripAdvisor

A gay coffee shop owner ejected a pro-life Christian activist group from his Seattle store, this weekend.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the show owner can be heard telling members of



"Abolish Human Abortion" that he was offended by the their presence.

According to reports, the group had been, "engaging people in the city for several days, sharing the gospel, holding signs exposing the abortion holocaust, and handing out literature to people of the streets."

But when the group stopped by Bedlam Coffee for a drink, shop owner Ben Borgman told them that their presence was not welcomed.

Said Caytie Davis, one of the people in the Christian group.

“We had nothing on us, we weren’t distributing anything. “We bought coffee and went upstairs.”

Shortly thereafter, Borgman reportedly approached the group and said:

"I’m gay, and you have to leave."

When a member of the group asked, "Are you denying us service?"

The shop owner reportedly said, "yes."

Although members of the group stated that they did not distribute literature in the coffee shop, Borgman produced a pamphlet featuring a picture of an aborted child, and asked if it belonged to them.

Davis said:

"None of us had dropped anything in the store. "But we told him yes, it was one that we had been handing out in the city, and asked where he’d found it. He told us he found it outside."

Stating that the pamphlets offended him, Borgman asked the group to leave.

A member of the group asked:

"So you’re not willing to tolerate our presence?"

The shop owner replied:

"Will you tolerate my presence?"

He continued:

"If I go and get my boyfriend and fuck him in the ass right here, you’re going to tolerate that?"

Shortly thereafter, the group left.

H/T: Gay Star News