Gay Coffee Shop Owner Throws Out Christian Group For 'Offensive' Graphic Pamphlets
Photo: TripAdvisor
A gay coffee shop owner ejected a pro-life Christian activist group from his Seattle store, this weekend.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the show owner can be heard telling members of
According to reports, the group had been, "engaging people in the city for several days, sharing the gospel, holding signs exposing the abortion holocaust, and handing out literature to people of the streets."
But when the group stopped by Bedlam Coffee for a drink, shop owner Ben Borgman told them that their presence was not welcomed.
Said Caytie Davis, one of the people in the Christian group.
“We had nothing on us, we weren’t distributing anything.
“We bought coffee and went upstairs.”
Shortly thereafter, Borgman reportedly approached the group and said:
"I’m gay, and you have to leave."
When a member of the group asked, "Are you denying us service?"
The shop owner reportedly said, "yes."
Although members of the group stated that they did not distribute literature in the coffee shop, Borgman produced a pamphlet featuring a picture of an aborted child, and asked if it belonged to them.
Davis said:
"None of us had dropped anything in the store.
"But we told him yes, it was one that we had been handing out in the city, and asked where he’d found it. He told us he found it outside."
Stating that the pamphlets offended him, Borgman asked the group to leave.
A member of the group asked:
"So you’re not willing to tolerate our presence?"
The shop owner replied:
"Will you tolerate my presence?"
He continued:
"If I go and get my boyfriend and fuck him in the ass right here, you’re going to tolerate that?"
Shortly thereafter, the group left.
H/T: Gay Star News
Instinct: This story is very odd. You're providing a link to a right-wing site, quoting the site's rhetoric ("abortion holocaust") without comment, and then there is this paragraph: "Although members of the group stated that they did not distribute literature in the coffee shop, Borgman produced a pamphlet featuring a picture of an aborted child, and asked if it belonged to them." This is Instinct's story, so it reads like Instinct thinks "children" are aborted. I'm not trying to bash you, but I think this piece could use a little more of a polish so you're not unintentionally rapping abortion and giving props to a right-wing site. The entire tone of this piece is off, to me, and you link twice to the right-wing site. Just caught my eye. Thanks for considering.
