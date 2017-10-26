Gay Comic Solomon Georgio Is Sharing Hilarious Grindr Hookup Stories

Comedian Solomon Georgio is sharing tea about his hilarious gay sex stories in his newly released comedy album Homonegro Superior.

Georgio has a natural ability to share honest moments of his life that can seem extreme or unreal to some and make them not only relatable but hilarious.

He shares his experiences of growing up gay to “very religious, very uptight” African immigrants, his encounter with a man who wanted to be fisted, and the many times he’s been asked if he has a “big chocolate dick” on Grindr.

Before appearing on Conan, Georgio spoke to Vice about some of his more sexual experiences.

"One guy made me aggressively pinch his nipples the whole time, from the word 'go.' Just aggressively, like wearing-out-my-fist style. It was like latching onto a climbing wall, and he was very insistent. You don't know what pinching is until you're five minutes in and like, "OK, I'm tired now."

Another story he shared involved some rough play.

“Someone I hooked up with wanted to have sex in public, and I was like, 'I have a roof—let's do it up there.' But it was an angled roof, and the sort of thing where you can stand on it fine, but when you're about to orgasm, you kind of lose your footing. We almost slid 15 feet. I wasn't sober, by the way. I was a pretty drunk person, on a roof, trying to have sex. So the fact I'm alive [is impressive]. And I never finished. Something about almost dying was just a major turnoff.”

In addition, Comedy Central has shared some audio of Georgio's upcoming album where he shares even more stories.

If you want to hear more stories, click here to read even more sex stories.